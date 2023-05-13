FG boosts food production with N27b Kano irrigation scheme | The Guardian Nigeria News

• 140,000 Farmers To Benefit From Project, Says Osinbajo

• FG Has Taken Kano To Next Level — Ganduje

The Federal Government, yesterday, commissioned the N27 billion World Bank-assisted Kano River Irrigation Scheme (KRIS) to enhance the productivity of farmers in the area.

Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo, who performed the ceremony on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, said the project would benefit about 140,000 farmers and one million people directly.

He described the project as one of the success stories of the Federal Government under the Buhari administration.

The Vice President acknowledged the efforts of the first governor of Kano State, Audu Bako, who initiated the project that culminated into KRIS.

Speaking at the event, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje applauded the Federal Government for commissioning the project, saying it has taken the state to the next level.

According to him, the Buhari administration has contributed tremendously to the improvement of the…