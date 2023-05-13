Joyce Kelechi Ozonuwe: ‘If you are married to a good man, support him’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

As a Master of Ceremony, Joyce Kelechi Ozonuwe never disappoints her audience. Although she read Mathematics at the University of Jos, her creative ingenuity keeps people wondering about the relationship between Mathematics and the arts. A motivational speaker, Ozonuwe, popularly called Her Vocal Majesty thrives majorly as a Master of Ceremony.

In this interview with BRIDGET CHIEDU ONOCHIE, she gave insight into what it takes to be a professional MC, and how women can handle fragile financial issues in marriages.

What does it take to survive as a female MC in today’s Nigeria?

I will first give glory to God, because he directed me. I read Mathematics from the University of Jos. So, you can say that what I am doing today has nothing to do with what I studied in the university, but it has everything to do with the gift of God. And because it is a gift from God, he creates the job. But one thing I tell people is that I never put money first.

From the beginning, I realised that I…