Kristensen keeps Leeds’ survival hopes alive in Newcastle draw | The Guardian Nigeria News

Rasmus Kristensen kept Leeds in contention to avoid relegation as his late leveller secured a dramatic 2-2 draw that dented Newcastle’s bid to finish in the top four on Saturday.

Kristensen struck with 11 minutes left at Elland Road as Leeds hit back after conceding a pair of Callum Wilson penalties.

Leeds captain Luke Ayling had opened the scoring in a pulsating encounter with connotations at both ends of the table.

Patrick Bamford missed a spot-kick that would have put Leeds two goals ahead before Wilson’s penalties for Newcastle.

After Kristensen’s equaliser, Leeds had defender Junior Firpo sent off for a second booking in second half stoppage-time.

Leeds moved up one place to 18th and now sit one point from safety, having played a game more than fourth bottom Everton, who host Manchester City on Sunday.

Sam Allardyce’s side travel to West Ham next weekend before hosting Tottenham in their final game of the season.

Leeds, without a win in seven games, face another…