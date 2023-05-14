Five guts rows of shops at Ibadan market | The Guardian Nigeria News

9 May 2020
Two persons were yesterday feared dead at Moniya area of Ibadan, Akinyele Local Government of the state, as a fuel-laden tanker went up in flames leaving several shops and vehicles completely razed by fire.
9 Nov 2020
Multiple shops, including pharmacy stores and warehouses were in the early hours of yesterday razed by fire in Akure, Ondo State capital, destroying valuables and properties worth over N300 million.
15 Nov 2020
Prices of some major foodstuffs have gone up by 100 per cent in South –…
Source: Guardian Newspaper