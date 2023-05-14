Insecurity: NSCDC introduces annual sports event to keep officers fit | The Guardian Nigeria News

To ensure physical fitness if personnel in overcoming the fight against insecurity, the leadership of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), has introduced an annual Inter-Directorate Sports Competition to be organised and coordinated by it’s Sports Unit.

Commandant General of the Corps, associate professor Ahmed Audi, stated that the competition was approved In a bid to build a united, virile and physically fit workforce that is ready to fulfill its mandates at all times.

A week-long maiden edition of the event , Audi pledged to ensure the event holds every year.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, (PRO), of the corps, Olusola Odumosu, the NSCDC boss said “This competition could not have come at a better time than now considering the enormous tasks we are saddled with by the government.

“I approved the competition because there is need to build a dynamic workforce that is united, virile and physically fit.

“I enjoin those that did not…