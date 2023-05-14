Mimiko charges Tinubu on devolution of power, state police, subsidy removal, cashless policy | The Guardian Nigeria News

The daunting task before the incoming administration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is how to unite the country as well as ensuring the devolution of power.

Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, who stated this, said Tinubu must carry through, the ongoing economic reforms of the present administration such as the cashless policy and the removal of subsidy on fuel.

Mimiko spoke on the topic: “Good Governance and Accountability: Setting the Agenda for Nigeria’s Incoming Administration” at the 2nd Change and Development Forum of the Dare Adeboye Foundation. The Foundation was instituted in the memory of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, who died recently.

According to Mimiko, unlike the Muhammadu Buhari administration, the incoming government must ensure inclusiveness in appointments to various positions.

He said: ‘For me, the greatest accountability challenge before the…