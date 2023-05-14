Much ado over Ganduje’s latter-day decisions and NNPP’s advisories — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Until May 29, 2023, when Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje would complete his second term in office, his powers and privileges as recognised by the provisions of the constitution remain in full course.

As such, Ganduje’s executive powers to discharge state responsibilities, for policy formulation and implementation, appointment and disengagement of any political appointee are undoubtedly unlimited.

Nevertheless, the outgoing administration, billed to complete its tenure in office in less than 17 days, has embarked on recruitment exercise, political appointments and also committed to other exigencies.

Among many actions that has since been taken, first, the outgoing government approved a new salary package for judicial staff with accommodations and other benefits, shortly after the ruling party lost the governorship poll.

These last minute actions of the outgoing government has triggered counter-reactions from the incoming administration of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP),…