NOA join NIMET weather alert against strong winds, flood | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), on Sunday, directed officers of the Agency at the community level to immediately commence community sensitization campaign on the new weather alert by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) which predicted strong winds and flash flood in about 17 states of the country.

Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, in a statement, Assistant Director of Press, Mr. Paul Odenyi: said: “Followed the official receipt of NIMET forecast which indicated that thunderstorm cells have been observed over the Northern parts of the country, especially Borno, Taraba, Gombe Bauchi and Kano States.

“NIMET says the thunderstorm cells accompanied by squalls is propagating eastwards to cities in Plateau, FCT, Nasarawa, Katsina, Adamawa, Yobe, Kaduna and Jigawa States.”

The DG urged Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers (COMOS) to swing into action by providing necessary information to citizens at the grassroots to avert consequences such as loss…