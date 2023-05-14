Zelensky arrives in Germany as Ukraine prepares counter-offensive | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks Sunday with his German counterpart at the start of his first visit to Germany since Russia’s invasion, with Berlin offering emphatic support in the form of a huge new military package.

“Already in Berlin,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter. “Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security.”

Zelensky’s trip comes as Kyiv is preparing a much-anticipated counter-offensive and follows a day of meetings in Rome with Italian leaders and Pope Francis.

Ukrainian forces have been training a new contingent of forces and stockpiling Western-supplied munitions and hardware that analysts say will be key to reclaiming territory captured by Russia.

Once accused of reticence in supplying military gear to Ukraine, Germany has since become a major contributor of tanks, rockets and anti-missile systems.

Zelensky was greeted by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bellevue Palace where he signed the guestbook…