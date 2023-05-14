Zelensky visits France after EU honours Ukraine fight ‘for Europe’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in Paris Sunday for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, after accepting a prize for his country’s fight for “European ideals” during a visit to Germany.

“Paris. With each visit, Ukraine’s defense and offensive capabilities are expanding,” Zelensky tweeted as he arrived on Sunday evening at the airbase of Villacoublay southwest of Paris.

“The ties with Europe are getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is growing.”

Macron shortly afterwards welcomed Zelensky to the Elysee Palace, for the second time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

The French leader’s office said the pair would discuss France’s “support” in responding to “Ukraine’s urgent military and humanitarian needs” during a dinner at the presidential palace.

Macron would “reaffirm the unwavering support of France and Europe for restoring Ukraine’s legitimate rights and defend its fundamental…