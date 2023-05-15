2023 Recruitment: NIS, NSCDC direct applicants to confirm application status | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday issued an update to applicants who applied for recruitment for the year 2023.

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board in a statement signed by spokesperson, Anthony Akuneme directed applicants who applied for jobs to visit the board’s portal and confirm their application status.

“The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board wishes to notify candidates who applied for recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to visit the Board’s portal at cdcfib.career to check if they were successful and proceed to print their invitation letter.

“A Computer-Based Test (CBT) has been scheduled to hold on Thursday 18th May 2023 across all States and applicants are mandated to be at their respective designated centres on or before 6:30am for…