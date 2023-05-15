50th Anniversary: FG should make NYSC voluntary, says Jega | The Guardian Nigeria News

…seeks improved welfare for corps members

A Former Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has advised the federal government to trim down the number of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members by making the scheme voluntary, rather than mandatory.

He also advocated improved security and welfare for corps members.

According to the former INEC chairman, the existing allowance given to corps members is “very shameful.”

Jega made the call on Monday in Abuja while delivering a lecture to commemorate NYSC’s 50th anniversary.

He said “Specifically, government should substantially increase the funding provisions, ensure security of corps members in their areas of deployment, and motivate staff administering the scheme. Or, in the alternative, trim down number of participants by making the scheme voluntary, rather than mandatory, with high CGPA as prequalification for participation.

According to him “national service should…