Fuel subsidy: Suspend disbursement of $800m loan to FG, SERAP urges World Bank | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Social Action asks Senate to reject Buhari’s request

SOCIO-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged World Bank President, David Malpass, to suspend any disbursement of $800 million loan to the Federal Government.

SERAP also urged Malpass and the World Bank to reopen discussion on the loan with the incoming administration, to clarify details on rationale and use of the facility because President Muhammadu Buhari’s term of office ends in May 2023.

This came as Social Development Integrated Centre (Social Action), a non-governmental organisation based in the Niger Delta, also called on the Senate, yesterday, to “immediately reject President Buhari’s request to borrow $800 million from the World Bank,” adding: “This is necessary to prevent funds diversion, embezzlement and plundering of scarce foreign exchange, while the country is plunged further into a debt trap.”

The Federal Government, in April, announced plan to spend the loan as “part of…