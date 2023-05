Kelechi Iheanacho is set to return to training at Leicester City this week even as the Nigerian forward will miss tonight’s Premier League game against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium. Iheanacho was replaced by Dennis Praet in the 82nd minute after sustaining a muscle injury in the Foxes 1-1 draw against Leeds United in […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper