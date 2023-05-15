Kaduna Gov’t to address menace of out-of-school children – SUBEB | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (Kaduna SUBEB), says the state government is working with community leaders and relevant stakeholders to address the menace of out-of-school children across the state.

Alhaji Tijjani Abdullahi, Executive Chairman, Kaduna SUBEB, stated this at Sabon Gari on Monday, during a one-day stakeholders’ sensitisation programme on the enrolment of out-of-school children in the state..

Abdullahi explained that the enrolment campaign began on May 12, under the World Bank-supported Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme.

Represented by Malam Rabiu Idris, Deputy Director, School Management, the SUBEB boss identified some of the stakeholders as traditional and religious leaders, as well as parents and caregivers.

Others, he said, included the School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs), Parents/Teachers Association (PTA), Non-Governmental Organisations, Edu Marshal and other community structures.

Describing education as…