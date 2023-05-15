Two businessmen excrete 193 cocaine pellets in NDLEA custody | The Guardian Nigeria News

*As the agency Seizes Saudi bound cocaine parcels, others

Two businessmen arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, Abuja, have excreted 193 pellets of the illicit drug, cocaine, after three days in custody.

The traffickers: Onoh Ebere, 49, and Christian Ifeanyi Ogbuji, 47, were intercepted last week Wednesday upon their arrival from Uganda via Addis Ababa, onboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 951.

A statement from the Anti-drug trafficking agency signed by its Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said though both suspects have businesses they manage in Nigeria, their main source of income has been drug trafficking.

“They both travelled to Uganda and from there crossed over to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where they picked the consignments before returning to Abuja with Lagos as their final destination.

“Ebere Onoh excreted a total of 100 pellets weighing 2.137kg while Christian Ifeanyi Ogbuji expelled 93…