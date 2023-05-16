228 buildings, 336 families impacted by rainfall in Lagos — NEMA | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said that an assessment of rainfall in Lagos between May 1 and May 15 showed that 228 buildings and 336 families were impacted in various degrees.

This is contained in statement signed by Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Territorial Coordinator NEMA, Lagos office and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Farinloye said that major occurrences of May 1 and May 15 recorded severe wind/rain storm without any casualty or fatality but with attendant damages of public and private buildings.

He said that NEMA carried out assessment of Agboyi one, Agboyi two, Agboyi three, Odo Ogun communities in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State had about 130 houses either partially or fully affected with about 228 families involved in the incident which occurred on May 1.

According to him, the incident of May 15 affected about 98 buildings in Agege; Ifako Ijaye; Ikola, Isale Aboru and Oke Ishagun, located in…