3 to die by hanging for armed robbery in Ekiti | The Guardian Nigeria News

An Ado-Ekiti State High Court in Ekiti State has sentenced three persons to death by hanging for conspiracy and armed robbery.

The defendants, Deji Omotayo, 23, Ifeanyin Chidiebere, 25 and Bolaji Usman, 28, were arraingned on Jan. 21, 2020, on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy and armed robbery.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Bamidele Omotoso said that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt the charge preferred against the defendants.

“I am of the strong opinion that the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt the offence of armed robbery against the defendants.

“They are hereby found guilty as charged and convicted for the offence of armed robbery.

‘’ The sentence of the court upon you Omotayo Deji, Chidiebere Ifeanyin, and Bolaji Usman is that you be hanged by the neck until you are dead and may the Lord have mercy on your souls,” Omotosho said.

Earlier during the trial, the prosecution said that the convicts on May 6, 2019, broke into a…