A Designer’s Dream — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

16 May 2023

As the spotlight on African creators continues to expand and shine more brightly than ever, the talent domiciled within the continent has continued to burst through and rise to the occasion.

A few weeks ago Tems and Burna Boy became the first African artistes to grace the Met Gala, Rema is currently touring India and Nigerian designer Faith Oluwajimi is one of the shortlisted finalists for the Louis…