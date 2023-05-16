Asset forfeiture: Again, Federal High Court refuses to hear EFCC’s stay of execution application against Yahaya Bello | The Guardian Nigeria News

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos, on Monday, refused to entertain an application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, seeking a stay of execution of the ruling that lifted a forfeiture order on some assets linked to the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The judge adjourned the hearing of the application indefinitely because the matter is now before the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal.

Justice Oweibo had, on April 26, 2023, struck out a suit by the EFCC seeking the final forfeiture of the properties on the grounds of provisions of Section 308(1) of the Constitution.

The Judge had held that “given Section 308 of the Constitution, which provides immunity to a sitting governor from any civil/ criminal prosecution, the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the matter”, and the suit was struck out.

When the matter was called on Monday, the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), informed the court that he had filed an application…