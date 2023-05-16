Buhari will be remembered for his giant strides in youth development- Aisha Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Tuesday said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will be remembered as one, which places premium on youth development.

The first lady who disclosed this at the Flag-off of medical outreaches under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Health Initiative For Rural Dwellers (HIRD) held in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the scheme, urged Nigerians to support the activities of Corps Members to help boost the economy.

She said “Mr President is particularly passionate about the NYSC. His support for the Scheme is driven by his belief in one Nigeria, and, sincere appreciation of the contributions of these young men and women. To this effect, the First Family always treat Corps Members serving in Daura, Katsina State, to Presidential reception during Sallah festivities.

The first lady noted that the scheme has made enormous impact, especially among rural dwellers, which has continued to attract commendation from both within and…