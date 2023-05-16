Coalition urges FG to increase sugar tax from N10 to N30 | The Guardian Nigeria News

A non-governmental organisations, National Action on Sugar Reduction (NASR) has urged the Federal Government to increase the taxation on sugar beverages from N10 to N30.

A representative of the coalition, Mr Edozie Chukwuma, made the call on Monday during a sit-out in Abuja to discourage consumption.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government in 2021 introduced a Sugar-Sweetened Beverage (SSB) tax.

NAN reports that is is embedded in the Finance Act of 2021, which levies a ₦10 tax on each litre of all non-alcoholic and sugar sweetened carbonated drinks.

“We are basically asking the government, Ministries of Finance and Health to protect the lives of Nigerians. Sugary drinks are very cheap and accessible, but the health implications of consuming these drinks are very deep.

“They actually cannot be taken on by the ordinary man, so our ask is basically that soft drinks are taxed, currently there is a N10 per liter tax on sugary drinks and we are asking…