HP appoints Mitsumi as authorized distribution partner for more than 20 francophone countries in West and Central Africa. | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mitsumi to offer HP’s complete range of computing, supplies and print solutions across French-Speaking countries in West and Central Africa

Mitesh Shah, Managing Director, Mitsumi

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, May 15, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- HP Inc. (HP) has named Mitsumi Distribution, one of the leading distributors of information technology (IT) solutions in the Middle East and Africa, as its one of authorized HP distribution partners in more than 20 francophone countries in West and Central Africa.

The partnership will see Mitsumi promoting and offering HP’s complete range of computing, print and supplies products whilst providing dedicated sales and business support as well as better service inventory and delivery.

Mitsumi will also play a key role in further strengthening HP’s foothold in the region and bolstering the French-speaking channel partner ecosystem. The countries to be covered include Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, the Central African…