Senate Presidency: Ex-South South federal lawmakers make case for first timer | The Guardian Nigeria News

***rejects choice of Akpabio

The group, Forum of Former National Assembly Members of the South-South geopolitical zone have canvassed for the contest for the Senate Presidency which has been ceeded to their zone, be thrown opened for all the seven All Progressives Congress (APC) senators elect from the zone to slugg it out.

Of the seven senators elect from the Zone only Senator Akpabio is ranking, the rest including the former national party chairman of the APC Adams Oshiomhole are all first timers.

Oshiomhole happened to be one of the contenders for the race of the Senate Presidency before the party’s choice of Akpabio

The group stated this after kicking against the micro-zoning of the position of the Senate President to Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking on behalf of other 18 members, Anthony Halim Agoda said: “The Forum notes that it is the prerogative of Senators-elect of the National Assembly to choose their Presiding officers to wit: President of the Senate, Deputy President of…