Sudan crisis:”It’s mission accomplished” FG declares as it formally ends students evacuation | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Urges all left behind to head to Port Sudan for help

Federal government yesterday said it has accomplished its mission to evacuate all Nigerian students and others stranded in the conflict in Sudan, formally closing down the situation room set up to handle the emergency.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, said so far, government has evacuated 2, 518 Nigerians consisting mostly students who are now home safe.

He explained that “Following the outbreak of war in the republic of Sudan, Nigerians like any other country’s citizen found themselves trapped and stranded in the middle of the crisis and the federal government gave us the assignment to put in place mechanisms to ensure that every Nigerian that needs to be brought back home, must be brought back home alive and safe and in dignity.

“These three words, (alive, safe and in dignity), kept recurring in our discussions and I am…