Anambra govt says US embassy visiting team bypassed state security architecture | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Anambra State Government has condemned the attack on the staff of the US Embassy by gunmen and alleged that the US consulate visiting team bypassed the existing security architecture in the state.

This was contained in a statement by Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s spokesperson, Christian Aburime, on Wednesday.

The Guardian reports that two convoys of US Embassy staff and two police officers were ambushed and shot dead on Tuesday in the Amiyi and Eke Ochuche communities of Ogbaru Local Government Area. The gunmen also kidnapped three individuals—two other police officers and a driver—during the attack.

Aburime said Governor Soludo expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families and organisations, particularly the US Embassy, over the deaths of its staff and policemen.

He stated that the incident in a remote riverine community in Ogbaru local government serves as a reminder that patches of criminal gangs can still unleash senseless and murderous acts.

Aburime also…