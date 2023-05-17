Cash App Founder Bob Lee Allegedly Having Affair with Alleged Killer’s Married Sister | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oke Odunmorayo 16 May 2023 |

4:06 pm New reports have emerged that Cash App founder Bob Lee was having an affair with the sister of his alleged killer, Nima Momeni. According to the Wall Street Journal, Lee and Khazar Momeni, who is married to a well-known San Francisco plastic surgeon, were part of the same underground party circle known as “The Lifestyle”…

New reports have emerged that Cash App founder Bob Lee was having an affair with the sister of his alleged killer, Nima Momeni.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Lee and Khazar Momeni, who is married to a well-known San Francisco plastic surgeon, were part of the same underground party circle known as “The Lifestyle” and were casually sleeping together.

The Journal’s report…