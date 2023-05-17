Immersive Art, African Music, Stories Take Centre State As Google Celebrates Africa Day | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Eniola Daniel 17 May 2023 |

4:33 pm Google has unveiled a range of programmes and activities to celebrate Africa’s diverse cultural heritage and provide opportunities for people all over the world to experience and engage with the creativity and richness of Africa, as Africans gear up for this year’s Africa Day.

Africa Day is an event that marks the founding of the African Union and celebrates the…