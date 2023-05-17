May 29: Tinubu’s inauguration sacrosanct, says Afenifere as Ohanaeze disowns plan to participate  | The Guardian Nigeria News

DSS to work with sister agencies for Buhari’s handover

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, denied media reports that it would participate fully in the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the body, Dr. Alex Chiedozie Ogbonnia, it described media reports credited to one Okechukwu Isiguzoro, as false and misleading.

Ogbonnia described Isiguzoro as a “meddlesome interloper, who uses the hallowed name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for narrow interests.”

He stated that Ambassador Okey Emuchay is the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and not Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and urged the public to ignore him.

Ogbonnia said: “We have at various times informed the unsuspecting public to ignore the mischief makers as impostors, charlatans and media navigators, who leech on the invaluable footprints of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to issue press releases for narrow, perverse and illicit pecuniary…