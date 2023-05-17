uLesson Group’s Miva Open University gets license to operate in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

Miva Open University, a division of the uLesson Group, has obtained an Open Distance eLearning License from Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council. This exciting development was announced by Sim Shagaya, the CEO and Founder of the uLesson Group, on his social media platforms.

The launch of Miva Open University comes four years after the establishment of uLesson, and Shagaya revealed that this expansion has always been part of their plan. The university aims to provide undergraduate programs in a variety of fields such as Computer Science, Cyber Security, Data Science, Software Engineering, Public Policy and Administration, Economics, Accounting, and Business Management, as stated on their official website.

In addition to the existing course offerings, Shagaya also shared that Miva Open University has plans to expand its curriculum to include nursing and law programs. This expansion will put them in competition with established institutions like the National Open University (NOUN),…