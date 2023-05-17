



The police said they discovered suspicious items during a search of the home of Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti in Lagos State. Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this in a tweet while responding to criticism on how police are handling the musician’s ongoing case of assault against a policeman. Nairaland founder Seun Osewa accused the […]

The post We found 'suspicious things' during search of Seun Kuti's home – Police appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper