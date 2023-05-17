With No Art, No History, DIDI Museum celebrates four decades of art | The Guardian Nigeria News

With the theme, No Art No History, DIDI Museum, an art, culture and heritage promotion centre, Victoria Island, celebrated 40 years of heritage promotion on May 11.

Founded in May 1983 by Dr Newton Jibunoh in memory of his sister, Edith Jibunoh, who died at an early age, DIDI Museum, is recorded as the first private museum in Lagos.

The museum has remained the home of, and nurturer of the careers of many artists and culture workers, who often identified themselves as either DIDI Artists or DIDI Museum Children” because of the mutual affection and familial link they have shared with the facility over the decades.

To commemorate the epoch, the management is leaving no stone unturned as it has designed a three-pronged programme that would remind the art producing and consuming community and indeed the general public, of its contribution to the Nigerian and African culture sectors over these years.

The celebration is designed to kick off on May 18, celebrated every year as the…