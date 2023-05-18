50th Anniversary: Why we established NYSC- Gowon | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Tuesday said his administration established the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) to foster unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria at a period when the country was just recovering and at a low ebb.

Gowon, who disclosed at the official commissioning of the NYSC ICT centre in Abuja, explained that the establishment of the National Youth Service Corps on the 22 of May, 1973, was one of the most far reaching decisions he took while in office.

He said “I am sure all of us alive today are very happy to join all well-meaning Nigerians within and outside this country to celebrate the laudable achievements of the NYSC which has remained a vital reference point and a tool for fostering National Unity and integration

According to him “The Scheme, which was conceived fifty years ago as a child of necessity, to bring our youths, graduate youth together for one year period of public exponite and National Service for the promotion of national…