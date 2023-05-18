FEC approves renaming Ministry of Aviation





The Federal Government has announced that the Federal Ministry of Aviation has been renamed the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace of Nigeria. The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. Sirika said the change became necessary because it […]

