





On Monday, May 15, 2023, Hilda Baci successfully cooked her way to 100 hours and 40 minutes, finalising her attempt to break the Guinness world record for the longest cooking by an individual. Initially intending to cook for 96 hours to break Chef Lata Tandon’s records, as the 96th hour approached, Hilda said she was motivated to extend her attempt to 100 hours and 40 minutes; breaking the record of the current holder by over 13 hours.

The post My Record Has Been Validated, What Is Coming Is Just The Certification: Hilda Baci appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper