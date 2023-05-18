Police may sanction officer on video opening door for musician Spyro | The Guardian Nigeria News

Spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi they are in search of one of a policeman seen on video opening the door for musician Spyro.

“This is indeed unprofessional and ridiculous,” Adejobi tweeted.

“The video will be sent to relevant offices and units to fish him out. We will stop some deployments or attachments asap. U can imagine him (guess an inspector of police), moving with and opening the door for him.”

In the video, the police officer was seen opening in the door for Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro who took a camera crew to his former neighborhood to relieve his rise from grass to grace.

However, this did not go down well with Adejobi who described the action by the officer as unprofessional.

Adejobi pointed out that every man in life must have dignity and high esteem.

He said many people lose their dignity for unnecessary gains, projections, assumptions, and undue affluence.