A Street In Oakland To Be Renamed After Tupac Shakur





After a unanimous vote by the city council on Tuesday, the late Tupac Shakur will be commemorated with a street renaming in Oakland. Although he was born in Harlem and lived in various places, including Baltimore, Maryland, and Marin City, California, Shakur attributed his “game” and career launch to Oakland, as stated in the legislation […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper