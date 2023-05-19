Biden backs advanced fighter jets, pilot training for Ukraine — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

US President Joe Biden told G7 leaders that Washington will support providing advanced warplanes including F-16s to Ukraine and will back efforts to train Kyiv’s pilots, a senior White House official said Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is set to attend the G7 summit in Japan, hailed the move on Twitter as a “historic decision,” adding that he looked forward to “discussing the practical implementation” of the plan in Hiroshima.

The US move signals a major breakthrough for Kyiv, which has repeatedly — and until recently unsuccessfully — pushed its Western supporters to agree to provide high-tech jets as it fights to fend off Russia’s more than year-long invasion.

Biden said the United States “will support a joint effort with our allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including F-16s, to further strengthen and improve the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force,” the official said.

“As the…