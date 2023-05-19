FG begins construction of 3 mega vaccine hubs | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government has begun construction of three mega stores to fast track establishment of vaccine hubs in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said this at the ground breaking ceremony of the 3-Hub project on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the hub in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is one of the three mega stores planned for vaccine storage capacity at the national level in the country.

“Nigeria is a large country and continuously increasing population coupled with the introduction of new and essential vaccines.

“This requires that we have sufficient storage space for vaccines and injection materials for efficient implementation of our immunisation programme,” he said.

According to Ehanire, each of the hubs is centralised to serve two geopolitical locations and decentralised to timely respond to increasing vaccine demands.

He said the FCT and Kano hubs were being funded by the Global Alliance for Vaccine initiative (GAVI), while the Lagos hub would…