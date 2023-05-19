



Popular Nigerian singer Joeboy has outlined the terms for pardoning his haters, doubters, and naysayers. In order to receive his forgiveness, he expects his latest album titled ‘Body & Soul’ to achieve immediate and overwhelming success. Taking to Twitter on Thursday evening, just before the album’s release, he made his intentions known. Joeboy expressed, “Once […]

The post Joeboy To Pardon Haters On Some Conditions appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper