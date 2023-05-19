





French-American artist Louise Bourgeois’ enormous spider sculpture sold for a staggering $32.8 million at a Sotheby’s auction, breaking the record for the highest price achieved by a female sculptor’s work. The sculpture, standing over 10 feet tall and spanning 18 feet across, was created by Bourgeois in 1996 and is one of only four monumental […]

The post Louise Bourgeois' Enormous Spider Sold At Sotheby For $32.8 Million appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper