Nigeria needs persons with integrity to grow, says Jonathan | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said Nigeria needs people with integrity to address prevailing trust issue between leaders and the led.



At the 40th gala of Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria, in Lagos, where he spoke on ‘Celebrating 40 Years of Visionary Leadership and Corporate Governance’, the ex-leader noted that when integrity is instituted, problems associated with corruption, dishonesty, poor governance and election irregularities would be significantly addressed.



He charged leaders on Nigeria’s development.

Representing ex-Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), the Bayelsa State native bemoaned the unhealthy relationships in some African nations, where political transitions constitute needless rivalry.

Jonathan advised Africa to develop a sustainable political culture that treats elections as contestation of ideas for overall development.



Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, stressed how effective application of corporate…