PDP faults NYSC DG’s alleged ‘false claim’ on Peter Mbah | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state has said that the claim by the director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Yusha’u Ahmed, that N NYSC DISCHARGE certificate was never issued to Dr. Peter Mbah by the Corps as false.

The PDP, however, said his claim was in sync with the agency’s conspiracy, deceit, and wilful misrepresentation of facts, which necessitated Mbah’s N20 Billion lawsuit against it.

The NYSC boss made the claim on Arise TV on Friday morning.

PDP said it was surprising that the DG who had earlier said he would not want to comment on the matter since it was in court, only to go ahead to not only deny knowledge of the lawsuit and consequent court order, but also to act in clear contempt of the court.

The Director of Communications and Spokesperson of the Enugu State PDP Campaign Council for the 2023 general elections, Barr. Nana Ogbodo stated this at a press conference on Friday where he reacted to an interview by the NYSC DG…