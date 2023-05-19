Petrol price drops slightly to N254 per litre in April 2023 – NBS | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average retail price of a litre of petrol witnessed a drop from N264.29 in March to N254.06 in April 2023.

This is according to the NBS Petrol Price Watch released in Abuja on Friday.

It stated that the April 2023 price of N254.06 represented a 3. 87 per cent decrease over the price of N264.29 recorded in March 2023.

However, the average retail price of a litre of petrol increased on a year-on-year basis from N172.61 recorded in April 2022 to N254.06 in April 2023.

It stated that the April 2023 price of N254.06 represented a 47.18 per cent increase over the price of N172.61 recorded in April 2022.

“On state profiles analysis, Taraba paid the highest average retail price of N320.00 per litre , followed by Imo at N310.55 and Jigawa at N305.00.

“Conversely, Sokoto paid the lowest average retail price of N195.00, followed by Benue at N198.13 and Kogi with N206.11,” it stated.

Analysis by zone, the NBS said, showed that the…