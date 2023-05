The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have demanded that an agency hand over photos and videos taken by paparazzi during a recent “chase” in New York. However, the agency has refused to comply. Representatives of Harry and Meghan have sent a letter to the Backgrid agency, but the company responded by stating […]

The post Royal Couple Harry And Meghan, Demands Paparazzi's Content appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper