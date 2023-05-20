Beyoncé And Jay-Z Reportedly Buy Most Expensive Home In California For $200 Million

By Oke Odunmorayo 19 May 2023 |

Music superstars Beyoncé and Jay-Z have reportedly purchased the most expensive home ever sold in California for $200 million. The 30,000-square-foot mansion, located in Malibu, boasts stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

William Bell, renowned as one of the world’s most prominent art…