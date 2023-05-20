Defamation: Again, court dismisses EFCC’s appeal against Kogi suit | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Judicial Division, has dismissed the appeal filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, challenging the decision of the Kogi State High Court that it has jurisdiction to try the defamation suit instituted against the Commission by the State Government over the purported N20 Billion bailout fund.

The Court of Appeal in a ruling delivered on 18th May, 2023 in Appeal No. CA/ABJ/CV/290/2022, agreed with the Kogi State Government that the suit was properly commenced at the High Court of Kogi State, and therefore Ordered the EFCC to go back to the High Court of Kogi State to file their defence.

Contrary to a false narrative in some sections of the media, the appeal has nothing to do with Ali Bello, as he was neither a party to the appeal nor joined in the appeal.

The appeal is the defamation suit instituted by the Kogi State Government against the EFCC, Sterling Bank Plc and Central Bank of Nigeria in appeal No. CA/ ABJ/290/2022 over…