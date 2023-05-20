From One Guinness Record Holder To Another, SoulYin Hails Hilda Baci





WORLD-record holding Nigerian disc jockey, Oyinmiebi Asu, professionally known as DJ SoulYin, has congratulated her fellow maverick Hilda Baci for breaking the Guinness World Record for longest cooking marathon by an individual. “Congrats to Hilda Bacci for her groundbreaking 100-hour cooking feat! Amongst the well-deserved recognition, I warmly congratulate the remarkable Hilda Bacci for making […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper