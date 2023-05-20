Gov. Abiodun hails Buhari on appointment of 1st female AGF | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of first female Accountant -General of the Federation (AGF) Dr Toyin Maiden.

Abiodun in a statement on Saturday in Abeokuta by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Somorin, expressed delight that Maiden, the first female to occupy the exalted position in the country is from Ogun .

The governor stated that she had recorded another first for the state reputed for many firsts in the country.

According to the governor, the newly appointed accountant-general’s track records and astuteness in the accounting profession would have served as a launch pad into the number one public accounting officer in the country.

Abiodun lauded the President for approving the appointment, saying that such a feat by the state born public administrator would serve as an encouragement for the womenfolk in the country.

He, however, urged the Iperu-Remo born top public servant to uphold the ethics of the…