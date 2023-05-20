I am not excited about my new office, says NDIC Chairman | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chairman, Governing Board of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Dr AbdulLateef AbdulHakeem, who was recently appointed, has said he is not excited about his new assignment.

AbdulHakeem, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, in his acceptance speech at the inauguration ceremony, yesterday, said that he would not celebrate the appointment because he saw it as a ‘trial’ from God and not a success yet.

He said: “My appointment and confirmation as NDIC Chairman is a trial from my Lord and not a success yet. Kindly reserve the congratulatory messages until the day I succeed in leaving this organisation better than I met it.

“Stop putting pressures on me with requests. I will not honour your requests. I am going to be very different. I am ready to lose friends and relationships. I will not award any contract throughout my tenure because that is not a part of my responsibilities.

“I will not interfere in the functions of the…